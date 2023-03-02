Sunday's first kick-off in the Premier League sees Nottingham Forest host Everton. Tom Carnduff has found value in the stats markets.

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Remo Freuler to commit 2+ fouls at 15/8 (Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Nurse those Sunday hangovers with a high quality* Premier League contest as Nottingham Forest welcome fellow strugglers Everton (*quality far from guaranteed). Just 33% of Nottingham Forest's league games this season have seen Over 2.5 Goals - with only West Ham having fewer. Everton have seen three or more scored in 33% of their contests on the road - again, only West Ham have had fewer. Only four of Forest's 12 at the City Ground have delivered the Overs line. We'll get through this together. That said, bad games sometimes open up good betting opportunities, and this falls into that category.

Kick-off time: 14:00 GMT, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event N Forest 13/8 | Draw 21/10 | Everton 9/5

Are you saying you deliberately led on those statistics as you're not tipping anything goal-related, just so you'll jinx it and we'll see at least five scored? Ooooo no. Under 2.5 Goals sits at 1/2 (67%) though, but at least Infogol gives this a much better chance of being goal-laden. The model is saying it's a 52% chance we'll see under three scored - little interest remains in that market despite the decrease. Instead, in what could become a scrappy game at times given the nerves on show - after all, both know the importance of winning - REMO FREULER TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS provides appeal at 15/8. The Swiss international should be starting in the Forest midfield once again, with every chance he plays the full 90 minutes of the contest. He's no stranger to the fouls count this season. Remarkably, he's committed at least one in 14 of his 18 Premier League starts, with the current run standing at four games.

The recent home win over Leeds is a good comparison point when we factor in their position in the table. Freuler had two fouls in that one, with a couple coming in the home game against Palace just before the World Cup break. Forest actually commit more fouls in home games than they do away. The home average stands at 11.9 (4th highest in the league), while it drops to 10.1 in contests on the road (12th in the league). Freuler's own average follows the same pattern. He sits on 1.2 fouls per home game and 0.8 away, with two fouls committed in three of his last five in the league in front of their own supporters. Odds of 10/3 are available that the midfielder is shown a card, but the 15/8 for FREULER to continue contributing to his fouls count is good enough here.

Nottingham Forest v Everton best bets and score prediction 2pts Remo Freuler to commit 2+ fouls at 15/8 (Paddy Power) Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Everton (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct at 1645 GMT (02/03/23)