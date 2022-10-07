Sporting Life
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
15:41 · FRI October 07, 2022

Nottingham Forest look to lift themselves off the bottom of the table on MNF, hosting Aston Villa at the City Ground. Liam Kelly has a best bet.

Football betting tips: Premier League

1pt Ollie Watkins Over 1.5 Shots on Target at 11/4 (bet365)

News of Steve Cooper's contract extension ends the speculation surrounding the Nottingham Forest managerial position, a significant backing of the boss that brought them back to the big time.

On the pitch, however, Forest are far from finding that stability.

They prop up the table with eight games played, heading into a second successive appearance on Monday Night Football as underdogs.

Aston Villa are not to be trusted in current form, though, making the match odds a miss. Their price is passed over on what is a massive home game for Forest.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Monday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Nottingham Forest 12/5 | Draw 12/5 | Aston Villa 11/10

Steven Gerrard's side failed to break down Leeds in a 0-0 draw last weekend (xG: LEE 0.32 - 2.58 AVL), despite having an extra man for almost a full half.

Still, there is an angle I like from the Villa attack, especially as Forest are one of the worst defensive teams in the Premier League, allowing an average of 1.98 expected goals against (xGA) per game.

With that in mind, the industrious OLLIE WATKINS can be expected to have some success against a poor set of central defenders for the level. Indeed, the 11/4 available about Villa's forward recording OVER 1.5 SHOTS ON TARGET makes appeal.

While Watkins has underperformed his expected goals numbers this season, scoring just once from 2.41 xG, he has a good strike rate for getting his attempts on target.

He finished the 2021/22 campaign ranking ninth for shots on target, and has started this season with similarly solid figures.

Shots on target | Premier League 2021/22

Seven of his 14 shots have been on target, so if Watkins does manage to fashion chances against this Forest defence, you would fancy him to test Dean Henderson.

Of course, a better rate is needed to land this bet, but that is factored in to the tempting price.

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa score prediction and best bets

  • 1pt Ollie Watkins Over 1.5 Shots on Target at 11/4 (bet365)

Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Aston Villa (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Odds correct 1530 BST (07/10/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS