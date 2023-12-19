Nottingham Forest: Steve Cooper sacked after poor start to season

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the sacking of head coach Steve Cooper with former Tottenham and Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo strongly linked with replacing him.
Forest have won just one of their last 13 league matches and sit 17th in the Premier League table on 14 points after 17 games.
Cooper guided Forest from the Championship relegation zone to promotion in his first season in charge before ensuring survival last term.
“Everyone at Nottingham Forest would like to thank Steve for his superb contribution to our football club," said owner Evangelos Marinakis.
"His achievement in guiding Forest back to the Premier League will undoubtedly remain an iconic moment in the club’s history."
Nuno is expected to fill the now-vacant position, with it reported that Forest have held talks with the 49-year-old.
He is out of work after being sacked by Al-Ittihad just months after guiding them to the Saudi Pro League title in May.
