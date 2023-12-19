Nottingham Forest: Steve Cooper sacked after poor start to season

Forest have won just one of their last 13 league matches and sit 17th in the Premier League table on 14 points after 17 games.

Cooper guided Forest from the Championship relegation zone to promotion in his first season in charge before ensuring survival last term.

“Everyone at Nottingham Forest would like to thank Steve for his superb contribution to our football club," said owner Evangelos Marinakis.

"His achievement in guiding Forest back to the Premier League will undoubtedly remain an iconic moment in the club’s history."