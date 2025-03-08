Nottingham Forest beat Manchester City 1-0 to boost Champions League qualification hopes

Hudson-Odoi caught Ederson out at the near post in the 82nd minute at the City Ground to provide a new highlight in a memorable campaign for Nuno Espirito Santo’s men.

They consolidated their position in third with 10 games to go, four points ahead of City in fourth and five ahead of Chelsea in fifth.

And the manner of their victory will surely give Forest huge belief they can finish the job and qualify for the Champions League in just their third season back in the top flight.

City’s own European qualification hopes are very much up in the air as they fell to a ninth league defeat, the most since 2019/20, and they could be out of the top four after the weekend’s action.

Pep Guardiola’s men had settled well and looked the more dangerous inside an opening 15 minutes that saw Forest fans send their support to former captain Stuart Pearce as he recovers from taking ill on a flight last weekend.

Erling Haaland sent an effort off target after Chris Wood missed his kick on the edge of the area, before Nico Gonzalez whistled shot just wide of the post from 20 yards.

City continued to dominate possession as Forest sat back and looked to hit their visitors on the counter-attack as a low-key encounter played out.

Guardiola’s side continued to look more likely as Phil Foden had a shot blocked and then Bernardo Silva blazed over from the England international’s cut-back.

Forest had offered zero first-half threat but improved after the break as they tried to push City back.

Nico Dominguez tested Ederson with a volley at the back post from Anthony Elanga’s cross.

The Brazilian goalkeeper was made to work even harder to keep his side level in the 67th minute.

Hudson-Odoi advanced into the penalty area and, with his trademark style, cut inside and curled a low shot that was heading into the bottom corner until Ederson got his hand to the ball and turned it on to the post.

City threw on Kevin De Bruyne and Omar Marmoush in an attempt to up the ante and the latter was off target from just inside the area and then sent a free-kick straight at Matz Sels.

But it was Forest that took a decisive lead in the 82nd minute.

Morgan Gibbs-White’s raking ball sent Hudson-Odoi clear on the right, he advanced into the area and then caught out Ederson by squeezing his shopt in at the near post.

As good as the Brazilian’s save was earlier, this will haunt him.

City offered little in search of a response and Forest held on for a famous victory, which did their top-four hopes the world of good.