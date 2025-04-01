Sporting Life
elanga forest

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Manchester United: Anthony Elanga fires Forest past former club

By Jake Osgathorpe
Football
Tue April 01, 2025 · 2h ago

Nottingham Forest edge closer to qualifying for the Champions League thanks to a 1-0 over Manchester United.Nottingham Forest edge closer to qualifying for the Champions League thanks to a 1-0 over Manchester United.

Anthony Elanga, a player sold by United two seasons ago for just £15m, scored a sensational solo goal in just the fifth minute of the game, and that strike turned out to be the winner.

Forest did what they've done best at home this season, got in front and defended valiantly.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have now scored the first goal in 12 of 15 games at the City Ground (80%), and given no side has conceded fewer home goals (10), Forest have built a real recipe for success.

They limited a tame Manchester United side well in the first half, with Ruben Amorim's side creating few chances of note, and the second half followed the same pattern until late on.

The game was stale in the second period, with neither team looking threatening in attack. Forest were happy to cede possession while United failed to carve out clear opportunities.

That was until the introduction of Harry Maguire in the 88th minute, who was basically deployed as a striker.

He caused chaos and could have scored two late goals. Maguire first had a headed opportunity (0.30 xG) go wide before a shot from close range (0.21) beat keeper Matz Sels only for Murillo to clear off the line.

That was the last action of the game, and sparked scenes of both relief and jubilation as Forest hung on for another three points.

The win moves them onto 57 points, some 10 points clear of sixth-placed Newcastle and nine ahead of Manchester City in fifth.

As for Manchester United, it was another away day to forget for Amorim, who has now overseen only three away wins in 10 league road games.

They stay 13th and look destined for a bottom-half finish, being seven points adrift of 10th with just eight games to go.

