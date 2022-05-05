Relegated Norwich host a West Ham team reeling from midweek European disappointment. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, selecting his best bets.

Norwich, already relegated, host a West Ham side reeling from a Europa League exit on Sunday, meaning confidence will be low in both camps. The Canaries went down with a whimper at Aston Villa last weekend (xG: AVL 2.05 - 0.43 NOR), and have been the worst team this season on all major metrics.

In fact, their xGD per game of -1.16 means they are currently on pace to be the worst Premier League team Infogol has seen since data collection began in 2014. The current holders of that title are Hull's 16/17 side who finished the campaign with an xGD per game of -1.02.

Having been relegated already, we could see a freedom that may yield better results, but the fact of the matter is, Norwich just aren't good enough for this level. Even with the pressure off, I'm not expecting an upturn in results or performances. West Ham have to overcome their own disappointment here, but have a near fully-fit squad available for a final league push, with them six points behind sixth placed Manchester United with a game in hand, and three clear of Wolves having played a game more. Securing European football for next season is now the goal, so we can expect the Hammers to go all-out in their final three matches, starting here.

They may have lost three of their last four, but the Hammers have been competitive in all of those defeats against much better teams than Norwich (BRE, CHE, ARS). Away form hasn't been great in general of late, but they have had their attentions elsewhere, whereas now their focus is solely on the league. Their xG process this term is 1.51 xGF and 1.50 xGA per game, so chances at either end have been the norm, though given Norwich's issues in attack, we may see chances at only one end. The 9/4 available for WEST HAM TO WIN TO NIL makes appeal. CLICK HERE to back West Ham to win to nil with Sky Bet Clean sheets aren't what you would usually associate with West Ham, but they rarely get to play a team as poor as Norwich. Plus, the Hammers will be able to field a stronger team than in recent weeks, which should lead to a dominant display and a comfortable win.

Score prediction: Norwich 0-2 West Ham