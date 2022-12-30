Norwich were the pre-season title favourites, but poor results led to the dismissal of Dean Smith following the Boxing Day defeat to Luton.

The headline figure of a 28.57% win ratio across his 13-month spell at the club highlights just how bad his time at the helm was, with the Canaries sitting 10th in the Sky Bet Championship table after just ten wins from their 24 games so far.

That comes after falling out of the Premier League is some style - sitting 15 points adrift of safety and holding a goal difference of -61 when the full-time whistle went on game number 38.

All focus will be on the next person in at Carrow Road, with David Wagner the 6/4 favourite, followed by ex-defender Russell Martin at 5/2 and Steve Bruce at 6/1 - a trio of names who have caused mixed reactions from the Norwich faithful.

What we can predict is that the home crowd won't be filled with optimism for this clash, with the team in poor form and certain names linked unlikely to inspire a second-half of the season revival.