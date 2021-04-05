Sky Bet Championship betting tips: Norwich v Huddersfield best bets and preview

Norwich are closing in on the Sky Bet Championship title and Tom Carnduff is expecting another three points as they face Huddersfield.

Football betting tips: Norwich v Huddersfield 1pt Norwich to win by exactly one goal at 13/5 (BoyleSports) 1pt Norwich to win by exactly two goals at 10/3 (bet365, Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Results over the Easter weekend further strengthened Norwich's position at the top of the Sky Bet Championship table. They are now five points clear of Watford in second and are well on their way to another second-tier title. They should see another victory against a struggling Huddersfield side. The West Yorkshire club have struggled to adapt to life outside of the Premier League, and while they aren't in relegation trouble, will view this season as one of disappointment with the large majority spent in the bottom-half. They are unbeaten in five though so will have some confidence, particularly after earning a draw against Brentford last time out. However, Norwich have proven that they are the best team in the division and have to be winning games like this if they are to get their hands on the trophy again.

One thing that does standout about this Norwich team is that they haven't secured heavy victories on a regular basis. It's more of a regular stream of victories as opposed to taking the other team apart - only two of their 25 wins have been by a three-goal or greater margin. There may be a temptation to dive into the prices available on a heavy Norwich victory given the contrasting fortunes of the two sides but it just hasn't been the case this season. We also need to factor in that they have dropped points in their last two games.

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke

Only four of Huddersfield's 17 defeats this season have been by three goals or more. It's also the time of the season where it's more about getting results than putting in convincing performances. While it was much closer last time Norwich were in a promotion race, just one of their last 12 games in 2018/19 was a win by three or more. With all this in mind, I'm willing to split stakes across a couple of margin bets, with the first being NORWICH TO WIN BY EXACTLY ONE GOAL at a best price of 13/5, while 12/5 and 5/2 are available with most other bookmakers. Head here to back Norwich to win by exactly one goal with Sky Bet This has been quite common for the Canaries this season, with 16 of 25 wins coming by the single goal. Those figures also include the 1-0 victory over Huddersfield on opening day. With 13/5 on one goal, it's also worth backing NORWICH TO WIN BY EXACTLY TWO GOALS at a bigger 10/3 in case they find the extra strike. This isn't as common, with just seven of their wins being by this margin, but it does add a safety net in case they score another late on. Head here to back Norwich to win by exactly two goals with Sky Bet Norwich will win the Sky Bet Championship title this season, it's just a case of when not if. Victory here will move them eight points clear with 18 left to play for. Three points are all that matter here, in a game which may well end up being closer than the odds predict.

Norwich v Huddersfield best bets and score prediction 1pt Norwich to win by exactly one goal at 13/5 (BoyleSports)

1pt Norwich to win by exactly two goals at 10/3 (bet365, Sky Bet) Score prediction: Norwich 2-1 Huddersfield (Sky Bet odds: 8/1) Odds correct at 1715 GMT (05/04/21)