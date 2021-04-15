Sky Bet Championship betting tips: Norwich v Bournemouth best bets and preview

Norwich could be promoted to the Premier League before kick-off on Saturday night but Tom Carnduff is backing them to get the job done against Bournemouth.

It's a case of 'when not if' for Norwich's return to the Premier League and they could be a top-flight club once again by the time they kick off against Bournemouth on Saturday evening. They are 15 points clear of Swansea in third going into the weekend - they play Wycombe earlier in the day. Even with a Swans win, a point for Norwich will be enough to do it. They are getting promoted this season and the sooner the better. With 90 points on the board and 15 left to play for, there may be some disappointment among Daniel Farke's side if they don't hit triple figures by the end of the campaign. For Bournemouth, their position in the top-six is comfortable with a five-point gap between themselves and Reading in seventh. Even with defeat here, they should expect a play-off appearance given their remaining fixtures.

Norwich's games against other top teams have been close contests throughout the course of the season. Seven games against the current top-six have all seen under 2.5 goals, while Bournemouth have seen two or fewer in four of their eight. It should be a game with chances though given the confidence of the hosts and Bournemouth's current good form. The likes of Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia, rightly, lead the market for goalscorers but there is value on offer by looking around the Norwich squad and in particular their midfield. Sky Bet have 13/8 on offer that KENNY MCLEAN HAS 2+ TOTAL SHOTS in this game and that looks decent value based on his record this season. With Oliver Skipp offering defensive support, McLean can contribute more in attack. Head here to back Kenny McLean to have 2+ total shots with Sky Bet McLean has registered a shot in 24 of his 33 games in the Sky Bet Championship this season. Of the nine where he didn't, five of those were substitute appearances so the pattern has been that when he starts he often has an attempt to score.

He had two shots in their last game with Bournemouth and has hit the two-shot marker in three games against top-six opposition. Two of McLean's last four appearances have also seen three shots attempted. In a game like this, where Norwich will be looking to get over the line, 13/8 looks a bit too big. Norwich (15.8) lead the way for average shots per game in the Championship by some distance too. The average jumps up to 16.9 in home games and if they play to that average then it is worth backing McLean to be among the many opportunities to score. The hosts are around the even money mark for success here and it's difficult to argue against that, even with Bournemouth's recent good form. The Canaries have secured 45 points from a possible 60 at home this season - with just one defeat across their home campaign. Rather than take the price on a home victory though, better odds can be found in backing MCLEAN to be involved in the chances for City as they confirm yet another promotion to the Premier League.

