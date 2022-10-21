Sporting Life
Northern Ireland sack Ian Baraclough
Northern Ireland sack Ian Baraclough

Northern Ireland sack Ian Baraclough after dismal Nations League campaign.

By Sporting Life
14:36 · FRI October 21, 2022

Northern Ireland have sacked Ian Baraclough after two years in charge.

Ian Baraclough has been sacked as Northern Ireland manager after a dismal Nations League campaign saw fans turn against the 51-year-old.

Baraclough, who replaced Michael O’Neill in June 2020, had been under pressure after his side collected only five points from a possible 18 in League C, finding themselves battling relegation in a campaign in which they had targeted promotion.

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson said: “Under Ian’s stewardship we have seen the introduction of new players who will wear the green jersey with pride for years to come and for this we place on record our gratitude.

“However, in light of the overall record of results on the pitch, the Irish FA board has subsequently taken this decision.”

Northern Ireland fans had turned on Baraclough in June, when disappointing draws home and away to Cyprus came alongside a home defeat to Greece and a loss away to Kosovo.

His final game was a 3-1 defeat to Greece in Athens last month, which left Northern Ireland reliant on Kosovo’s win over Cyprus to avoid relegation to League D.

After the match, senior players including captain Steven Davis and vice-captain Jonny Evans had backed Baraclough to turn things around.

Baraclough attended last month’s draw for the Euro 2024 qualifiers, in which Northern Ireland, seeded in pot five, got a relatively favourable draw against Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan and San Marino.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS