Neymar transfer news: Fee agreed between Al Hilal and PSG

Saudi Arabian Pro League side Al Hilal have agreed a deal with PSG to sign Neymar.

The Brazilian is set to sign a two-year deal at the club, and is undergoing his medical.

It is expected that the forward will complete his move in the next 48 hours.

Reports indicate that PSG will receive a fee of up to £86m, recouping nearly half of the £200m world-record fee they paid Barcelona back in 2017.

Neymar, 31, is not considered a key player by new PSG coach Luis Enrique, and is set to earn a reported £129m a year in Saudi Arabia.

He will join the same Saudi club - Al Hilal - that tried to sign both of his PSG teammates, Lionel Messi - who has since moved to Inter Miami - and Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe now looks set to stay at PSG after a transfer saga, with Al Hilal offering a world-record £295m fee for the Frenchman only for him to turn them down.