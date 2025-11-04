Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards now finds himself as the favourite to become the next manager of Wolves following reports that Gary O'Neil had withdrawn from the process.

O'Neil looked set for a sensational return less than 12 months after being sacked by the West Midlands club but The Athletic claimed on Monday evening that he had decided against the move. Betting had been suspended on O'Neil becoming the next Wolves boss, yet the news has thrown the market wide open again. Edwards - a former Wolves player - now heads the market with his Boro side sitting second in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Next Wolves manager odds (via Sky Bet) Rob Edwards - 15/8

Erik ten Hag - 9/4

Robbie Keane - 4/1

Rui Borges - 7/1

Brendan Rogers - 10/1

Gary O'Neil - 12/1 Odds correct at 0935 GMT (04/11/25)

He does have previous experience in the Molineux dugout. Edwards took charge of two games in October 2016 following Walter Zenga's sacking but could only secure a point in a draw with Blackburn. Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is second-favourite at 9/4. A spell at Bayer Leverkusen ended in disastrous circumstances earlier this season when he was dismissed after three games at the helm. Wolves find themselves bottom of the Premier League table and in serious danger of relegation already. After ten games, they are eight points adrift of safety. Vitor Pereira was dismissed following Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage.