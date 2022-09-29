Julen Lopetegui has turned down the chance to take over as Wolves manager, with Pedro Martins the new favourite for the job.

Lopetegui was sacked by Sevilla last week, and it had been widely reported that he was the preferred choice to takeover from the sacked Bruno Lage. The former Real Madrid and Spain head coach is represented by super agent Jorge Mendes, who plays a key role at Molineux in the recruitment of both players and managers. Wolves reportedly held lengthy discussions with him but Lopetegui ultimately rejected the opportunity.

Next permanent Wolves manager odds (via Sky Bet) 13/8 - Pedro Martins

7/2 - Julen Lopetegui, Ruben Amorim

8/1 - Andre Villas-Boas, Bo Svensson

14/1 - Brendan Rodgers, Carlos Carvahal, Sean Dyche

16/1 - Sergio Conceicao

18/1 - Nuno Espirito Santo Odds correct at 0930 BST (12/10/22)