Julen Lopetegui has turned down the chance to take over as Wolves manager, with Pedro Martins the new favourite for the job.
Lopetegui was sacked by Sevilla last week, and it had been widely reported that he was the preferred choice to takeover from the sacked Bruno Lage.
The former Real Madrid and Spain head coach is represented by super agent Jorge Mendes, who plays a key role at Molineux in the recruitment of both players and managers.
Wolves reportedly held lengthy discussions with him but Lopetegui ultimately rejected the opportunity.
Odds correct at 0930 BST (12/10/22)
Pedro Martins, who himself turned down the current vacancy at Hull only last week, is the new favourite.
It was reported that Martins had a 'verbal agreement' in place to become the next Tigers, but that was surprisingly cancelled at the 11th hour.
The Portuguese manager's last job was at Olympiakos, where he won three league titles in four seasons.
Current Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim is the joint-second favourite in the market, while ex-Chelsea and Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas is priced at 8/1.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.