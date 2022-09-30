Sporting Life
Hull City owner Acun Ilicali
Hull City owner Acun Ilicali

Hull City manager odds: Turkish names dominate early betting

By Sporting Life
14:37 · FRI September 30, 2022

There is no clear favourite in the early betting to be the new Hull City manager, with Turkish names dominating after Shota Arveladze was sacked.

Owner Acun Ilicali made the decision to part ways with the Tigers boss after just 10 games of the Sky Bet Championship season with them sitting a point above the relegation zone.

Arveladze was immediately chosen to replace Grant McCann after Ilicali completed his purchase of the club in January.

Andy Dawson has been placed in temporary charge but is not currently priced for the permanent position.

Next Permanent Hull Manager odds (via Sky Bet)

  • İsmail Kartal - 5/1
  • Sergen Yalçın - 7/1
  • Ersun Yanal - 8/1
  • Liam Rosenior - 10/1
  • Chris Hughton - 12/1
  • Emre Belözoğlu -12/1
  • David Wagner - 14/1
  • Fatih Terim - 14/1
  • Scott Parker - 14/1
  • Anthony Barry - 16/1

Odds correct at 1425 BST (30/09/22)

Shota Arveladze has been sacked as Hull manager
ALSO READ: Hull sack Arveladze as boss

