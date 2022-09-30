There is no clear favourite in the early betting to be the new Hull City manager, with Turkish names dominating after Shota Arveladze was sacked.
Owner Acun Ilicali made the decision to part ways with the Tigers boss after just 10 games of the Sky Bet Championship season with them sitting a point above the relegation zone.
Arveladze was immediately chosen to replace Grant McCann after Ilicali completed his purchase of the club in January.
Andy Dawson has been placed in temporary charge but is not currently priced for the permanent position.
