Arveladze replaced Grant McCann as boss in January and secured safety with a 19th-placed finish.

But a poor start this term has sealed his departure, with the Tigers heading into Friday's match against the Hatters having lost their last four games to slip to 20th in the Championship table, just a point above the relegation zone.

Former Hull defender Andy Dawson has been placed in interim charge.

"During the international break, we had a number of meetings with Shota to discuss the direction of the team and the future of the club," said Hull chairman Acun Ilıcalı.

"As these meetings went on, it became clear our views weren't aligned so we have made the decision to part ways. Shota and Peter leave with our thanks, greatest respect and fond wishes for the future.

"Our focus is now supporting Andy and the squad and finding the best possible candidate to drive this club forward."