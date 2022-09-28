Nathan Jones' side are in much better form though, picking up 11 points from 18 over their last six games as they continue to punch above their weight.

Despite only having two points more than Hull, the visitors come into this clash eight places higher, highlighting the congested state of the Championship.

That was a points per game average of 1.14, and to put that into perspective, Arveladze’s tenure has only yielded a marginally better points per game average (1.17).

Despite having a less talented squad at his disposal, Grant McCann, Arveladze’s predecessor, picked up 31 points last season before getting the sack.

With no points secured since August and no goals scored in September, the pressure is mounting for supremo Shota Arveladze.

However, 10 games in, 11 points to their name, four straight defeats and some calamitous defending, the Tigers do not look much better off.

With more home fans allowed in their ground, a new manager and a new owner taking over and splashing the cash, things looked to be on the up for Hull City this campaign.

Luton may be one of the smoothest operators in England in the transfer market, often picking up top end Championship, or even Premier League, quality for a fraction of the player's value.

The acquisition of Cauley Woodrow and CARLTON MORRIS from relegated Barnsley over the summer is a prime example of this.

Though it is the former that came with more of a reputation, it is the latter that is picking up the slack left by the out of form Elijah Adebayo.

With 16 goals, Adebayo finished as the Hatters top goalscorer last campaign, however, he is yet to make the net bulge domestically this season.

Morris has hit a real purple patch, bagging six times in his last six appearances, giving him a goals per 95 average (0.78) only two can beat in the division.

At 11/4, backing him to SCORE ANYTIME looks a play here, especially considering the gulf in price across the bookies. The same bet is as short as 29/20 elsewhere.

James Linington has the whistle for this one and this is a referee that likes to put on a show for the camera’s.

Over the last five non-televised games he has taken charge of in the Championship, he has brandished 15 bookings, an average of three per game.

However, the last five televised second tier fixtures he has overseen have literally seen twice the amount of cards dished out. That is 30 in total, an average of six per game, 28 yellows, two reds and a penalty all told.

With only 12 cards to their name this campaign, the Hatters boast one of the best disciplinary records in the division, yet, oddly, they also have one of the dirtiest players amongst their ranks.

CARLTON MORRIS has racked up three cards, accounting for a quarter of his clubs overall total. It is also the joint-second highest total of cards in the Championship, which is why backing him to be SHOWN A CARD appeals here.

The frontman's cumbersome nature and hustle and bustle style of play makes him a defenders nightmare and a familiar face for a referee.

CLICK HERE to back Carlton Morris to be shown a card with Sky Bet

If you fancy something a bit chunkier, you can combine the two selections and back CARLTON MORRIS TO SCORE and TO BE SHOWN A CARD.

This is an angle that has clicked in two of Morris’s last three league appearances. It is also worth pointing out that it also landed in three games last season, that is despite only picking up six cards all season.