The Old Gold sacked Bruno Lage earlier this month and saw Julen Lopetegui reportedly turn down the chance to take over in the days following that decision.

Beale - whose Rs side sit top of the Sky Bet Championship table after 15 games - has emerged as the Premier League club's number one target.

QPR took top spot in England's second tier following a 3-0 win over Cardiff on Wednesday night, with Beale discussing links to the role after the game.

“I haven’t spoken to (QPR director of football) Les Ferdinand or anyone, so as far as I’m aware nothing has changed," he stated.

“I took the decision to turn my phone off because we had this game to concentrate on. The moment Les speaks to me I’ll know one way or another and then the club will communicate whatever we communicate.

“If an offer comes in officially, you don’t have to take it. You have to weigh up everything. There are a lot of questions you need to get answers to.”

Nuno previously fancied for return

Nuno Espirito Santo had previously been backed for the role, although he has now drifted to a clear 10/1 second-favourite.

Nuno, whose agent Jorge Mendes plays a key role at Molineux in the recruitment of both players and managers, has been out of work since November when was sacked by Tottenham after losing five of his 10 Premier League games in charge.

He enjoyed a successful four-year spell with Wolves from 2017, leading the club to promotion from the Sky Bet Championship in his maiden season before securing back-to-back seventh-placed finishes, reaching the quarter-finals of the Europa League in 2020.

He left the club in the summer of 2021 after a mid-table finish.