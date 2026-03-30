Next Tottenham manager odds: Roberto De Zerbi and Sean Dyche favourites after Igor Tudor sacked

Roberto De Zerbi is the odds-on favourite to become the new Tottenham manager with Sean Dyche close behind in the betting after Igor Tudor left on Sunday.
Tudor lasted just 44 days in the role having taken only one point from five Premier League matches.
A 3-0 home defeat by Nottingham Forest in Tudor's final game left Spurs 17th in the table and just a point above the relegation zone with seven games to play.
Their next fixture sees them travel to Sunderland on April 12.
Former Brighton boss De Zerbi left Marseille only a few hours before Thomas Frank's sacking was announced, and he was rumoured to be on his way to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before the shock appointment of Tudor.
During his previous stint in England he took Brighton to their highest ever top-flight finish of sixth in 2022/23, also leading them to the semi-finals of the FA Cup that season and the Europa League round of 16 the following campaign.
Dyche was sacked by Forest in February, the club's third managerial casualty of the campaign, despite them seeming to be on course for survival.
It is being widely reported that the former Burnley and Everton manager would not be interested in taking a deal until the end of the season, which is all Tottenham would be looking to offer him.
Next permanent Tottenham manager odds (via Sky Bet)
- Roberto De Zerbi - 4/9
- Sean Dyche - 1/1
- Harry Redknapp - 11/2
- Mauricio Pochettino - 10/1
- Chris Hughton - 10/1
- Robbie Keane - 12/1
- Adi Hutter - 12/1
- Ryan Mason - 12/1
- Ben Davies - 16/1
- Glen Hoddle - 16/1
- Andoni Iraola - 20/1
- Tim Sherwood - 20/1
- 50/1 bar
Odds correct at 08:00 GMT (30/3/26)
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