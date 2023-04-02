The Northern Irishman left the King Power on Sunday, with the club in the relegation zone.

The 50-year-old has regularly been linked with a move to the big six clubs after a successful period at Celtic before his East Midlands switch, where he won the FA Cup and secured two top-five finishes in four years.

Spurs themselves are looking for their long-term successor to Antonio Conte, who departed the club during the recent international break.

The current favourite is German Julian Nagelsmann, who left his role as Bayern Munich boss in March, while Vincent Kompany is second favourite.

The former Man City captain is enjoying his first season in charge at Burnley, impressively transforming their style of football with an instant return to the Premier League on the cards.

Rodgers is third in the betting, at the same price as former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, who is also out of work since leaving PSG last summer.