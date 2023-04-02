Sporting Life
Brendan Rodgers and Mauricio Pochettino: Pictured during Tottenham v Liverpool in 2014
Brendan Rodgers and Mauricio Pochettino: Pictured during Tottenham v Liverpool in 2014

Next Tottenham manager odds: Brendan Rodgers in the running after Leicester exit

By Sporting Life
15:59 · SUN April 02, 2023

Brendan Rodgers is 5/1 with Sky Bet to be Tottenham's next manager, following his Leicester exit.

The Northern Irishman left the King Power on Sunday, with the club in the relegation zone.

The 50-year-old has regularly been linked with a move to the big six clubs after a successful period at Celtic before his East Midlands switch, where he won the FA Cup and secured two top-five finishes in four years.

Spurs themselves are looking for their long-term successor to Antonio Conte, who departed the club during the recent international break.

The current favourite is German Julian Nagelsmann, who left his role as Bayern Munich boss in March, while Vincent Kompany is second favourite.

The former Man City captain is enjoying his first season in charge at Burnley, impressively transforming their style of football with an instant return to the Premier League on the cards.

Rodgers is third in the betting, at the same price as former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, who is also out of work since leaving PSG last summer.

Tottenham's manager on first day of 23/24 Premier League season (via Sky Bet)

  • Julian Nagelsmann - 6/4
  • Vincent Kompany - 4/1
  • Brendan Rodgers - 5/1
  • Mauricio Pochettino - 5/1
  • Arne Slot - 9/1

See the latest market here

Odds correct at 1535 BST (02/04/23)

ASSESSED: Who do Tottenham appoint in the summer?

Julian Nagelsmann
Julian Nagelsmann: Available after leaving Bayern

