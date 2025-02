Next Swansea manager odds: Des Buckingham favourite to replace sacked Luke Williams

Swansea have sacked head coach Luke Williams after a dreadful run of results left them facing a relegation battle in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Swans were ninth and four points off the play-off places after beating Luton at home on December 29. Since then Swansea have taken just four points from nine games, including a 3-0 defeat away to bitter rivals Cardiff, and are 17th in the Championship table. Alan Sheehan will assume the role of caretaker head coach on an interim basis, with Williams’ backroom staff members Ryan Harley and George Lawtey also leaving the club with immediate effect.

Next Swansea manager odds (via Sky Bet) Des Buckingham - 3/1

Alan Sheehan - 5/1

Russell Martin - 6/1

Gary O'Neil - 10/1

Brian Barry-Murphy - 12/1

Rob Edwards - 12/1 Odds correct at 0930 GMT (18/02/25)

In the early stages of the market opening, former Oxford boss Des Buckingham sits as favourite for the position, although his 3/1 price suggests it remains wide open. Buckingham guided The U's to promotion from Sky Bet League One last season following Liam Manning's departure to take the Bristol City job in November 2023. He was sacked in December 2024 with the club sat 20th in the Championship standings. 'Performances not been of the standard required'

On the decision to part ways with Williams, Swansea chairman Andy Coleman told the club website: “This was a difficult decision and one that has not been taken lightly. “Luke has led the club through some challenging periods and we appreciate his hard work. I am aware of the effort he and his staff have put in throughout the last 13 months for Swansea City. “I want to personally thank Luke, Ryan and George for their dedication and the sacrifices they have made on behalf of the club. “Unfortunately, since the turn of the year our performances and results have not been of the standard required at this level. Ultimately, that has led us to conclude a change is required in order to bring about an improvement in our showings on the pitch.

Swansea City can confirm the club has parted ways with head coach Luke Williams. — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) February 17, 2025

“We will keep supporters informed of developments when we are in a position to announce a new head coach, while Alan, his staff and our squad focus on our upcoming fixtures.” Williams succeeded Michael Duff in the Swansea hotseat 13 months ago after leading Notts County back into the Football League. Swansea are next in action at home to Blackburn on Saturday.