Swansea confirm appointment of Luke Williams as new head coach

Swansea have confirmed the appointment of Notts County's Luke Williams as their new head coach.

Williams departs the Magpies with the club battling for promotion in Sky Bet League Two, after gaining 107 points yet having to settle for play-off success in the National League the season before. Swansea have been on the lookout for a new boss after sacking Michael Duff at the beginning of December.

Club chairman Andy Coleman told their club website: "As I have said previously, we have undertaken a diligent and detailed process to find our next head coach. "I have been fortunate to spend a lot of time with Luke recently. I have looked him in the eye and know that we can trust Luke to be a coach and leader who is aligned with our vision for Swansea City. "He fits right into the mould of other talented and ambitious young managers who have succeeded here." The Swans currently sit 16th in the Sky Bet Championship table, eight points adrift of the top six.