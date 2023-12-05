Next Sunderland manager odds: Will Still new even money favourite for the role

Reims boss Will Still is the new even money favourite to become the next manager of Sunderland.

It comes following their decision to sack Tony Mowbray, with two wins from their last nine games seeing them slip to ninth in the Sky Bet Championship table. It marked an end of Mowbray's 15-month spell at the Stadium of Light, with his only full season at the helm seeing them reach the play-offs - beaten by eventual winners Luton. Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher previously topped the market, as did Julien Sablé, but Still has since been backed into the clear favourite.

Next permanent Sunderland manager odds (via Sky Bet) Will Still - 1/1

Kim Hellberg - 3/1

Paul Heckingbottom - 9/2

Julien Sablé - 5/1

Mike Dodds - 8/1

Steven Schumacher - 8/1 Odds correct at 1545 GMT (12/12/23)

Still established in France Still has established himself as a well known name in the world of football management, with the 31-year-old taking over at Reims in October 2022. He has since guided them to 21 victories from 47 games, boasting a win ratio of 44.68%. Still's side enjoyed a 17-game unbeaten run in France's top-flight after he took the job, although they finished the campaign with six defeats across their fine eight. The current campaign sees them sitting eighth in the Ligue 1 table. They have won seven of their 15 so far. Sablé sees significant drift

Julien Sablé was previously the favourite

Sablé's managerial experience is limited, with a spell as interim of Saint-Étienne in 2017 followed by a permanent role in charge of Championnat National 3 side Nice B in 2022 - the fifth-tier of French football. He was promoted to the assistant role for the senior side after Lucien Favre departed in January. Sablé - a former French youth prospect - technically took charge of Nice's 3-1 win over Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa Conference League in March. That coming as a result of manager Didier Digard not holding the correct coaching licence.

Tony Mowbray was sacked by Sunderland

Schumacher has since slipped to 8/1 in the market, although there has been movement for Paul Heckingbottom, who is out of work following his sacking by Sheffield United. Kim Hellberg remains a name of interest. He was previously 10/1 but has since stayed around the 3/1 second-favourite across the past few days. Hellberg is manager of Allsvenskan club IFK Värnamo, guiding them to a fifth-place finish in the most recent campaign.