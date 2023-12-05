Next Sunderland manager odds: Julien Sablé new favourite in the market

Julien Sablé is the new even money favourite in the market to become the next Sunderland manager.

It comes following their decision to sack Tony Mowbray on Monday, with two wins from their last nine games seeing them slip to ninth in the Sky Bet Championship table. It marked an end of Mowbray's 15-month spell at the Stadium of Light, with his only full season at the helm seeing them reach the play-offs - beaten by eventual winners Luton. Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher previously topped the market, but Sablé was backed into favouritism on Tuesday evening.

Next permanent Sunderland manager odds (via Sky Bet) Julien Sablé - Evens

Steven Schumacher - 9/2

Paul Heckingbottom - 11/2

John Eustace - 10/1

Kim Hellberg - 10/1

Nathan Jones - 10/1

Graham Potter - 10/1 Odds correct at 1805 GMT (05/12/23)

Sablé's managerial experience is limited, with a spell as interim of Saint-Étienne in 2017 followed by a permanent role in charge of Championnat National 3 side Nice B in 2022 - the fifth-tier of French football. He was promoted to the assistant role for the senior side after Lucien Favre departed in January. Sablé - a former French youth prospect - technically took charge of Nice's 3-1 win over Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa Conference League in March. That coming as a result of manager Didier Digard not holding the correct coaching licence.

Tony Mowbray was sacked by Sunderland

Schumacher has since slipped to 7/2 in the market, followed by Paul Heckingbottom, who is out of work following his sacking by Sheffield United. John Eustace, Kim Hellberg, Nathan Jones and Graham Potter are considered 10/1 outsiders. Hellberg is manager of Allsvenskan club IFK Värnamo, guiding them to a fifth-place finish in the most recent campaign.