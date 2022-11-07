Jones has built a strong reputation across two spells at Luton, sandwiched by an ill-fated, short-lived stint at Stoke in 2019.

He led the Hatters to promotion from League Two in 2018 and had them well-placed for the League One title (which they went on to clinch) when he left late on the following campaign.

Since returning to Kenilworth Road he secure a Championship play-off place for the club in 2021/22 and this season has them sitting eighth after 19 fixtures.