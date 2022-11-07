Luton boss Nathan Jones is the odds-on to favourite to become the new Southampton manager after Ralph Hasenhuttl was sacked on Monday.
Jones has built a strong reputation across two spells at Luton, sandwiched by an ill-fated, short-lived stint at Stoke in 2019.
He led the Hatters to promotion from League Two in 2018 and had them well-placed for the League One title (which they went on to clinch) when he left late on the following campaign.
Since returning to Kenilworth Road he secure a Championship play-off place for the club in 2021/22 and this season has them sitting eighth after 19 fixtures.
Odds correct at 1030 GMT (07/11/22)
Hasenhuttl's four-year spell on the south coast was ended by a 4-1 home defeat by Newcastle which left Saints 18th in the Premier League table.
Southampton, who have won just once in nine league games, face Sky Bet League One club Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup third round and then face Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday before the World Cup break.
First-team coach Ruben Selles is currently in temporary charge.
