Dyche, 51, has been out of work since leaving Burnley in April after a decade in charge.

Beale led QPR to the top of the Sky Bet Championship earlier this term in what is his first managerial role, but a run of four defeats from five saw them slip down to seventh on the arrival of the World Cup hiatus.

He turned down the opportunity to speak to Wolves in October, who have since appointed Julen Lopetegui.