Next Rangers manager odds: Sean Dyche and Michael Beale early favourites

By Sporting Life
13:21 · MON November 21, 2022

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche and current QPR head coach Michael Beale, who was previously assistant to Steven Gerrard at Ibrox, are the early favourites to be the new Rangers manager after Giovanni van Bronckhorst was sacked on Monday.

Dyche, 51, has been out of work since leaving Burnley in April after a decade in charge.

Beale led QPR to the top of the Sky Bet Championship earlier this term in what is his first managerial role, but a run of four defeats from five saw them slip down to seventh on the arrival of the World Cup hiatus.

He turned down the opportunity to speak to Wolves in October, who have since appointed Julen Lopetegui.

Next Permanent Rangers Manager (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Sean Dyche - 6/1
  • Michael Beale - 7/1
  • Ralph Hassenhuttl - 9/1
  • Steven Gerrard - 9/1
  • Kevin Muscat - 12/1
  • Dean Smith - 14/1
  • Gennaro Gattuso - 14/1
  • David Martindale - 16/1
  • Domenico Tedesco - 16/1
  • John Terry - 16/1

Odds correct ar 1045 GMT (21/11/22)

