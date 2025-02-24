Next Rangers manager odds: Barry Ferguson favourite to replace sacked Philippe Clement

Rangers have sacked their manager Philippe Clement, with former captain Barry Ferguson the early favourite to replace him.

Clement was dismissed following Saturday's shock 2-0 home loss to St. Mirren, a result which left them 13 points adrift of leaders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table. It brought an end to his 16-month spell in charge of the Ibrox club where he guided them to League Cup success in December 2023. Ferguson finds himself at the top of the market although he hasn't held a managerial role since resigning from Alloa Athletic in February 2022.

Next Rangers manager odds (via Sky Bet) Barry Ferguson - 4/6

Issame Charai - 11/4

Russell Martin - 10/1

Steven Gerrard - 10/1

Steven Davis - 14/1

Sean Dyche - 20/1 Odds correct at 1010 GMT (24/02/25)

They were in League One at the time but Ferguson departed having overseen just nine wins from 33 matches - a win ratio of 27%. He did guide Kelty Hearts to Lowland League glory in 2021, while he won 46 of his 120 games at the helm in a near three-year stint with Clyde between 2014 and 2017. Rangers' assistant manager Issame Charai is the second-favourite at 9/4. While the large majority of his career has been spent in that role at other clubs, Charai did oversee the Morocco side which won the under-23s Africa Cup of Nations in 2023. Other names of interest include former Southampton boss Russell Martin, while Steven Gerrard is also in the running to make a sensational return to Ibrox - they won the title under him in 2021. Short statement confirms departure

Philippe Clement has left the role

On Sunday night, Rangers released a short statement which confirmed Clement had left the position. They said: "Rangers Football Club can confirm it has tonight parted company with men’s first-team manager, Philippe Clement. "The club would like to put on record their sincere thanks to Philippe for his hard work and dedication during his spell in charge. "A further update from the club will follow in due course."