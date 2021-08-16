Next Premier League manager to leave odds: Mikel Arteta into odds on favourite

Mikel Arteta has been backed into odds on 4/6 to be the next manager to leave after Arsenal were well-beaten by Chelsea
The Spaniard has been under pressure for some time now, and after being backed into 7/2 after Arsenal's opening loss to Brentford, Arteta is now as short as 4/6 to be the first manager to be sacked.
Arteta has missed his two key attacking players at the start of the new season, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette absent after contracting coronavirus, and Arsenal were without £50 million defender Ben White for the same reason against Chelsea.
Odds correct at 1845 BST (22/08/21)
Arsenal were comfortably beaten 2-0 by Chelsea on Sunday in front of their own fans, failing to lay a glove on the Blues while allowing a host of good chances.
The xG total finished ARS 0.69 - 3.18 CHE, showing just how second best the Gunners were.
That performance and result followed a 2-0 reverse against Brentford in which Arsenal were outplayed, and a poor start to the season, following a campaign in which they missed out on European football altogether, has seen the pressure mount on Mikel Arteta.
Next up for Arsenal, a trip to the Etihad to face champions Manchester City.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.