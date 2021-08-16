Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea: Lukaku stars as Blues cruise

It took the Belgian forward just 15 minutes to get his goal, and it was the simplest of tap ins after an excellent Chelsea move.

Reece James, who assisted Lukaku, scored the second after yet another sweeping move from the Blues, and Arsenal didn't have an answer.

The Gunners pushed in the second half, but struggled to carve out many decent chances, with it Chelsea who looked more like adding to their tally.

Lukaku was the star man though, and looks to be the last piece to the Chelsea jigsaw.