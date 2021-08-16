Sporting Life
Romelu Lukaku scored on his return to Chelsea
Romelu Lukaku scored on his return to Chelsea

Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea: Lukaku stars as Blues cruise

By Sporting Life
18:32 · SUN August 22, 2021

Romelu Lukaku scored on his return to Chelsea as the Blues eased past Arsenal at the Emirates.

It took the Belgian forward just 15 minutes to get his goal, and it was the simplest of tap ins after an excellent Chelsea move.

Reece James, who assisted Lukaku, scored the second after yet another sweeping move from the Blues, and Arsenal didn't have an answer.

The Gunners pushed in the second half, but struggled to carve out many decent chances, with it Chelsea who looked more like adding to their tally.

Lukaku was the star man though, and looks to be the last piece to the Chelsea jigsaw.

Arsenal have lost their opening two games of the Premier League season, and up next for Mikel Arteta's side - a trip to Manchester City.

Chelsea have a tough trip themselves next week, as they head to Anfield to take on a rejuvenated Liverpool.

