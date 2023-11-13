Notts County boss Luke Williams is the odds-on favourite to become the next head coach of Oxford.

The U's are on the lookout for Liam Manning's replacement after he departed to take up the vacancy at Bristol City. Oxford sit second in the Sky Bet League One table, one point behind leaders Portsmouth. Williams guided Notts County to promotion to Sky Bet League Two last season - they would earn 107 points before winning the National League play-offs.

Next permanent Oxford manager (odds via BetVictor) Luke Williams - 2/5

Des Buckingham - 2/1

Dean Holden - 8/1

John Eustace - 10/1

Frank Lampard - 14/1 Odds correct at 1600 GMT (13/11/23)

They are now 5th in England's fourth tier, with two points separating them and Mansfield in the final automatic promotion spot. Overseeing 76 games during his time in charge of the Magpies, Williams boasts a 60.3% win ratio. Following him in the betting is Des Buckingham, who is currently the head coach of Indian Super League club Mumbai City. From Oxford, Buckingham had a spell at the club during his youth career before moving into coaching with the Wellington Phoenix in 2015. Dean Holden - sacked by Charlton in August - is next in at 8/1 alongside John Eustace, who was dismissed by Birmingham in favour of Wayne Rooney.