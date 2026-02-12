Next Nottingham Forest manager odds: Vitor Pereira favourite after Sean Dyche sacking

Pereira has been out of work since, coincidentally, being sacked by Wolves earlier this season.

Despite having 35 shots (10 on target) and racking up an expected goals (xG) of 2.55, Forest failed to break the deadlock, which ultimately cost Dyche his job.

It left Forest 17th in the Premier League table, three points above the relegation zone.

Dyche's exit - after losing just one of his final six league games (W2 D3 L1) - means Forest are looking for their fourth permanent manager of the season.

He took over at the end of October. Brought in to keep the club in the division he was on track to do so.

Having inherited a side on five points after eight games (W1 D2 L5) Dyche leaves after taking 22 from 18 (W6 D4 L8).

His successor's objective will be ensuring Forest's top-flight status for a fourth consecutive season.

Should they be employed on a permanent basis, Forest will become the first team in Premier League history to have four permanent managers in a single season with Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou in the hotseat previously.

They are next in action in the first leg of their Europa League play-off with Fenerbahce on February 19.

They then host Liverpool in the Premier League four days later.