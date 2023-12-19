Next Nottingham Forest manager odds: Steve Cooper sacked after poor start to season

It comes with the club sat 17th in the Premier League table, gaining 14 points from their 17 games so far. Forest have won just one of their last 13 league games.

In a statement on their club website, owner Evangelos Marinakis said: “Everyone at Nottingham Forest would like to thank Steve for his superb contribution to our football club. His achievement in guiding Forest back to the Premier League will undoubtedly remain an iconic moment in the Club’s history.

“We thank Steve for his dedication and commitment during his time with us, as well as the incredible connection he forged with our supporters and the city of Nottingham.

“Steve will always remain a friend of the Club and will forever be welcome at The City Ground. We wish him well in his future endeavours.”