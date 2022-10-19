Former Manchester United and England midfielder Michael Carrick is 1/20 to become the new manager of Sky Bet Championship strugglers Middlesbrough.
It would be the 41 year old's first managerial role, with his only previous experience of leading a team coming during a brief caretaker spell at United.
He oversaw two wins and a draw across November and December last season, between the reigns of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.
Carrick, who first moved into a coaching role under Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford in 2018, is one of the most successful English footballers of all time having won five Premier League titles, an FA Cup, two League Cups, the Champions League, Europa League and the Club World Cup.
Boro sacked Chris Wilder in early October and currently sit 22nd in the Championship table.
