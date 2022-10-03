Sporting Life
Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder.

Chris Wilder sacked as Middlesbrough manager with club in relegation zone

By Sporting Life
10:32 · MON October 03, 2022

Chris Wilder has been sacked as Middlesbrough manager after less than a year in charge with the club 22nd in the Sky Bet Championship table.

According to Infogol's performance-based expected goals (xG) table, which is based on expected points (xP), Boro should sit third.

A defeat to bottom side Coventry at the weekend proved to be Wilder's final game in charge.

The Teessiders were one of the antepost favourites for promotion this season but have won just two of 11 matches, leaving them in the Championship relegation zone.

Despite being sacked following an unsuccessful spell, Wilder is the 7/4 second favourite to be the next Bournemouth manager.

Rob Edwards and Sean Dyche are among the early favourites for the Middlesbrough job
ALSO READ: Edwards and Dyche among early favourites for Boro job

