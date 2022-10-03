According to Infogol's performance-based expected goals (xG) table, which is based on expected points (xP), Boro should sit third.

A defeat to bottom side Coventry at the weekend proved to be Wilder's final game in charge.

The Teessiders were one of the antepost favourites for promotion this season but have won just two of 11 matches, leaving them in the Championship relegation zone.

Despite being sacked following an unsuccessful spell, Wilder is the 7/4 second favourite to be the next Bournemouth manager.