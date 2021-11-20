Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is the odds-on favourite to become the next manager of Manchester United.

Pressure continues to mount on current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who is now the clear favourite in the next manager to leave market following a 4-1 hammering at Watford on Saturday. It made it four defeats from five Premier League matches for United, who slipped down to 7th in the Premier League table, six points adrift of the top-four.

Next Manchester United manager (odds via Sky Bet) Zinedine Zidane - 4/7

Brendan Rodgers - 3/1

Erik ten Hag - 12/1

Mauricio Pochettino - 20/1

Ralf Rangnick - 25/1

Laurent Blanc - 25/1

Diego Simeone - 33/1

Sir Alex Ferguson - 33/1 Odds correct at 2100 GMT on 20/11/21

Solskjaer admitted he is “embarrassed” by United’s current run but refused to be drawn on his future in his comments to the media after the match. "I feel for the fans and I feel the same as them," he told Sky Sports. "We’re embarrassed by losing the way we do. "We know we are in a very bad run and a bad situation, but that’s football and I know they’ll support whoever is on the pitch every day, and sometimes you’ve got to say sorry." The Times reported in the hours after the full-time whistle that the Old Trafford club have called an emergency board meeting to discuss Solskjaer’s dismissal as manager. His compensation terms are said to be on the agenda.

Zidane has taken top spot in the market with reports linking him with the vacancy. The former midfielder won the Champions League three times and La Liga twice across two spells at Real. He replaced Leicester's Brendan Rodgers as favourite. The 48-year-old guided the Foxes to FA Cup glory at the end of the 2020/21 season but they have failed to live up to previous heights across their opening 12 games of the new campaign. Leicester are 12th with four wins and 15 points on their tally - they were 3rd with 24 points at this stage last season. There is clear distance between Rodgers and Ajax's Erik ten Hag, who was cut to 12/1 and priced as best of the rest. PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is next in the betting, with odds of 20/1 available that he leaves the French capital for United.