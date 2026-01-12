Next Manchester United manager odds: Michael Carrick odds-on for long-term role

Both Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who he worked under as a coach during the Norwegian's spell in charge at Old Trafford, have held talks about the role.

He is as short as 2/5 to lead the club in their first game of the 2026/27 season, with no firm going bigger than even money.

The Portuguese's sudden departure 14 months into his reign was due to a breakdown in his relationship with the club's hierarchy.

Carrick appears to have been identified as the best candidate to provide some stability, but his history with the club has the bookies believing he may slot into the structure better than his predecessor.

The former England midfielder, 44, played 464 times for the club between 2006 and 2018, winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League as well as six other major trophies.

Carrick spent three matches as caretaker boss after Solskjaer was sacked in 2021 before leaving the club and ultimately managing Championship club Middlesbrough for two-and-a-half years.

He was sacked in the summer having lost in the play-offs in 2022-23 and missed out on the top six in the subsequent two seasons.

His former United team-mate Darren Fletcher is currently in charge at Old Trafford.

After a 2-2 draw at Burnley in his opening game in the Premier League his side were knocked out of the FA Cup on Sunday, losing 2-1 at home to Brighton.

United face City in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off.