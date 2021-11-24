It made it four defeats from five Premier League matches for the club, who slipped down to 7th in the Premier League table , six points adrift of the top-four.

The Times reported in the hours after the full-time whistle that the Old Trafford club called an emergency board meeting where they decision to dismiss Solskjaer was made.

"We know we are in a very bad run and a bad situation, but that’s football and I know they’ll support whoever is on the pitch every day, and sometimes you’ve got to say sorry."

"I feel for the fans and I feel the same as them," he told Sky Sports. "We’re embarrassed by losing the way we do.

Solskjaer admitted he was “embarrassed” by United’s current run but refused to be drawn on his future in his comments to the media after the match.

The latest to take top spot in the market is Pochettino, who has been linked with the position in the past.

He was as short as 1/2 on Tuesday to replace Solskjaer, but has since drifted back out to 15/8.

His PSG side currently hold a commanding 11-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table with just 14 games played - they are also second in Group A of the Champions League.

The man backed heavily has been Ernesto Valverde. The former Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona manager was bigger than 25/1 on Tuesday, but a number of reports linking him with the interim role have seen his price crash into 5/2.

Valverde has reportedly held talks with Manchester United over the vacant position, with the Spaniard being without a job since being dismissed by Barcelona in January of 2020 despite leading the Catalan giants to successive La Liga titles in 17/18 and 18/19.

After being the early favourite, Zinedine Zidane has since drifted way out to 25/1, with Leicester's Brendan Rodgers also moving out to 10/1 having been as short as 5/2.

The 48-year-old guided the Foxes to FA Cup glory at the end of the 2020/21 season but they have failed to live up to previous heights across their opening 12 games of the new campaign.

Leicester are 12th with four wins and 15 points on their tally - they were third with 24 points at this stage last season.

Michael Carrick - who is in temporary charge - is now at 5/1 ahead of Ajax's Erik ten Hag (16/1).

Carrick made four changes to the United starting line-up for their Champions League clash in Spain against Villarreal, and it paid off, with the Red Devils securing top spot in their group with a 2-0 win.