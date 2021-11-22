Ex-Tottenham and current PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is the new favourite to become the next manager of Manchester United.

Next Manchester United manager (odds via Sky Bet) Mauricio Pochettino - 3/1

Brendan Rodgers - 7/2

Michael Carrick - 11/2

Zinedine Zidane - 13/2

Erik ten Hag - 8/1

Laurent Blanc - 10/1

Ralf Rangnick - 12/1 Odds correct at 0810 GMT on 22/11/21

Solskjaer admitted he was “embarrassed” by United’s current run but refused to be drawn on his future in his comments to the media after the match. "I feel for the fans and I feel the same as them," he told Sky Sports. "We’re embarrassed by losing the way we do. "We know we are in a very bad run and a bad situation, but that’s football and I know they’ll support whoever is on the pitch every day, and sometimes you’ve got to say sorry." The Times reported in the hours after the full-time whistle that the Old Trafford club called an emergency board meeting where they decision to dismiss Solskjaer was made.

The latest to take top spot in the market is Pochettino, who has been linked with the position in the past. His PSG side currently hold a commanding 11-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table with just 14 games played - they are also second in Group A of the Champions League. After being the early favourite, Zinedine Zidane has since drifted, with Leicester's Brendan Rodgers now the more fancied option of the two. The 48-year-old guided the Foxes to FA Cup glory at the end of the 2020/21 season but they have failed to live up to previous heights across their opening 12 games of the new campaign. Leicester are 12th with four wins and 15 points on their tally - they were third with 24 points at this stage last season. Michael Carrick - who will take temporary charge - is now at 11/2 ahead of Ajax's Erik ten Hag (8/1), Al-Rayyan's Laurent Blanc (10/1) and ex-Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick (12/1).