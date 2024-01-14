Next Manchester United manager odds: Julen Lopetegui backed to replace Erik ten Hag

Former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui is now the 4/1 second-favourite to become the next permanent Manchester United manager.

Next permanent Manchester United manager (odds via Sky Bet) Graham Potter - 11/4

Julen Lopetegui - 4/1

Ruben Amorim - 6/1

Zinedine Zidane - 10/1

Michael Carrick - 12/1

Roberto De Zerbi - 12/1

Kieran McKenna - 16/1 Odds correct at 1915 GMT (14/01/24)

Lopetegui is 4s in the market having been as big as 14/1 for the job in mid-December. He's been out of work since his departure from Wolves in August. He does have success on his CV, securing the Europa League as Sevilla boss in the 2019/20 season. Despite movement for Lopetegui, Graham Potter remains the favourite. The former Brighton and Chelsea head coach is a candidate should the United hierarchy opt for a change, according to reports. Sporting Clube de Portugal's Rúben Amorim is now 6/1, with Zinedine Zidane drifting out to 10/1 - he has previously been top of the market.