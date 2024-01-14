Next Manchester United manager odds: Julen Lopetegui backed to replace Erik ten Hag

Former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui is now the 4/1 second-favourite to become the next permanent Manchester United manager.
It comes after Sunday's 2-2 draw with Tottenham made it just two wins from United's last eight games in all competitions - one of those being victory over Sky Bet League One outfit Wigan in the FA Cup.
Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou could only name eight substitutes yet his side looked the more likely of the two to secure a winner.
It was Sir Jim Ratcliffe's first time attending a game since agreeing a partial takeover of the Old Trafford club.
Odds correct at 1915 GMT (14/01/24)
Lopetegui is 4s in the market having been as big as 14/1 for the job in mid-December. He's been out of work since his departure from Wolves in August.
He does have success on his CV, securing the Europa League as Sevilla boss in the 2019/20 season.
Despite movement for Lopetegui, Graham Potter remains the favourite. The former Brighton and Chelsea head coach is a candidate should the United hierarchy opt for a change, according to reports.
Sporting Clube de Portugal's Rúben Amorim is now 6/1, with Zinedine Zidane drifting out to 10/1 - he has previously been top of the market.
