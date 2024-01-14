Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui

Next Manchester United manager odds: Julen Lopetegui backed to replace Erik ten Hag

By Tom Carnduff
19:16 · SUN January 14, 2024

Former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui is now the 4/1 second-favourite to become the next permanent Manchester United manager.

It comes after Sunday's 2-2 draw with Tottenham made it just two wins from United's last eight games in all competitions - one of those being victory over Sky Bet League One outfit Wigan in the FA Cup.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou could only name eight substitutes yet his side looked the more likely of the two to secure a winner.

It was Sir Jim Ratcliffe's first time attending a game since agreeing a partial takeover of the Old Trafford club.

Manchester United 2-2 Tottenham

Next permanent Manchester United manager (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Graham Potter - 11/4
  • Julen Lopetegui - 4/1
  • Ruben Amorim - 6/1
  • Zinedine Zidane - 10/1
  • Michael Carrick - 12/1
  • Roberto De Zerbi - 12/1
  • Kieran McKenna - 16/1

Odds correct at 1915 GMT (14/01/24)

Lopetegui is 4s in the market having been as big as 14/1 for the job in mid-December. He's been out of work since his departure from Wolves in August.

He does have success on his CV, securing the Europa League as Sevilla boss in the 2019/20 season.

Despite movement for Lopetegui, Graham Potter remains the favourite. The former Brighton and Chelsea head coach is a candidate should the United hierarchy opt for a change, according to reports.

Sporting Clube de Portugal's Rúben Amorim is now 6/1, with Zinedine Zidane drifting out to 10/1 - he has previously been top of the market.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS