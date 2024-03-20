Next Manchester United manager odds: Gareth Southgate favourite after speculation

Gareth Southgate is favourite to become the next Manchester United boss following speculation he is Sir Jim Ratcliffe's first choice to replace Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford this summer.

Southgate, who is expected to end his eight-year spell as England manager after Euro 2024, was as long as 10/1 to become the next United boss prior to the latest speculation, with several firms cutting him into 2/1 favouritism. England have reached a World Cup semi-final, European Championship final and World Cup quarter-final during the 53 year old's tenure.

Next permanent Manchester Utd manager (odds via Sky Bet) Gareth Southgate - 3/1

Graham Potter - 3/1

Ruben Amorim, Thomas Tuchel - 8/1

Roberto De Zerbi - 10/1

Zinedine Zidane - 12/1

Julen Lopetegui, Simone Inzaghi - 14/1

Julian Nagelsmann - 16/1

20/1 bar