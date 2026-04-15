Next Manchester United manager odds: Andoni Iraola challenges Michael Carrick for favouritism

Andoni Iraola has been cut in as short as 2/1 to be the next permanent Manchester United manager after announcing he will leave Bournemouth in the summer.

The Spanish coach halved in price with pretty much all firms, moving into second favourite behind current Man United boss Michael Carrick. Carrick has turned the club’s fortunes around since replacing Ruben Amorim in January, winning seven of his 11 games (W7 D2 L2) to lift the Red Devils up to third in the Premier League table.

Manchester United manager 1st game of 2026/2027 (odds via BetVictor) Michael Carrick - 2/1

Andoni Iraola - 2/1

Julian Nagelsmann - 4/1

Oliver Glasner - 8/1

16/1 bar Odds correct at 10:00 BST (15/4/26)

He is a general even money to have his contract extended beyond the end of the season, although bet365 (7/4) and BetVictor (2/1) are much colder on the prospect. BetVictor goes as far as having Carrick and Iraola as 2/1 joint favourites to be in the dugout come August. Iraola has done a terrific job on the south coast since arriving from Spanish club Rayo Vallecano three years ago, overseeing 12th and ninth-placed finishes, and guiding the Cherries to 11th so far this term - all despite the regular sale of his best players.