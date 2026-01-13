Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
michael carrick

Manchester United appoint Michael Carrick as head coach until the end of the season

By Jake Osgathorpe
Football
Tue January 13, 2026 · 11 min ago

Manchester United have announced the appointment of Michael Carrick as head coach until the end of the season.

The former United player takes over from his former teammate, Darren Fletcher, who had overseen United's last two games in caretaker charge after the sacking of Ruben Amorim.

Fletcher oversaw a draw in the Premier League away at struggling Burnley before losing at home to Brighton in the FA Cup, meaning Carrick has only the Premier League to focus on for the remainder of the season.

He has been out of work since being sacked by Middlesbrough in June 2025, and he takes over United with 17 games to go in the 25/26 season.

United are seventh in the Premier League table, just three points off the top four and one behind fifth-placed Brentford, with European football within reach should they finish well.

Carrick's first two games in charge of United sees him take on Manchester City in the Manchester derby this Saturday at Old Trafford, before heading to the Emirates to face Arsenal.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

FOOTBALL TIPS