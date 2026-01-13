Manchester United appoint Michael Carrick as head coach until the end of the season

Manchester United have announced the appointment of Michael Carrick as head coach until the end of the season.
The former United player takes over from his former teammate, Darren Fletcher, who had overseen United's last two games in caretaker charge after the sacking of Ruben Amorim.
Fletcher oversaw a draw in the Premier League away at struggling Burnley before losing at home to Brighton in the FA Cup, meaning Carrick has only the Premier League to focus on for the remainder of the season.
He has been out of work since being sacked by Middlesbrough in June 2025, and he takes over United with 17 games to go in the 25/26 season.
United are seventh in the Premier League table, just three points off the top four and one behind fifth-placed Brentford, with European football within reach should they finish well.
Carrick's first two games in charge of United sees him take on Manchester City in the Manchester derby this Saturday at Old Trafford, before heading to the Emirates to face Arsenal.
