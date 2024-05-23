Next Man Utd manager odds: Kieran McKenna favourite amid Erik ten Hag speculation

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna remains the odds-on favourite to be the next Manchester United manager, despite their FA Cup final win over Manchester City.
Erik Ten Hag has been under pressure for most of the campaign, especially since the INEOS takeover.
Much of that was released by an impressive 2-1 win over City at Wembley on Saturday, but with Sir Jim Ratcliffe making wholesale changes to the club behind the scenes, it's believed that result won't impact on his long-term future at the club.
United finished eighth in the Premier League, their worst league finish in the top flight since it's rebranding.
Some reports prior to the final indicated that the Dutchman's last game would be the FA Cup final, regardless of the result.
Odds correct at 1500 BST (26/05/24)
Former United assistant McKenna has worked wonders at Ipswich, winning back-to-back promotions, meaning the Tractor Boys will be plying their trade in the top flight next season.
It has resulted in him being at the centre of a battle between Brighton, Manchester United and Chelsea, with it appearing almost certain he will depart Portman Road this summer.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.