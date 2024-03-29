Next Liverpool manager odds: Ruben Amorim favourite after Xabi Alonso rules himself out

Sporting boss Rúben Amorim is now odds-on to be the next Liverpool manager after Xabi Alonso effectively ruled himself out by committing his future to Bayer Leverkusen.

Previous odds-on favourite Alonso has taken Leverkusen to the verge of a first Bundesliga title, as well as guiding them to the Europa League quarter-finals. Amorim, 39, has forged an excellent reputation for attacking football in his short managerial career, and ended Sporting's 19-year wait for a Primeira Liga title in 2021.

Next permanent Liverpool manager (odds via Sky Bet) Rúben Amorim - 4/6

Roberto De Zerbi - 5/1

Julian Nagelsmann - 7/1

Xabi Alonso - 8/1

Pep Lijnders - 14/1

Ange Postecoglou - 18/1

Thomas Tuchel - 20/1

Roger Schmidt - 22/1

Gary O'Neil - 25/1

Graham Potter - 25/1 Odds correct as 1450 GMT (29/03/24)

Prior to moving to Lisbon he had a successful spell in charge of Braga, so despite having still not reached his 40th birthday, this is Amorim's sixth season as a manager in a top-flight division. Perhaps his most notable achievement in the eyes of Premier League fans came last season, when Sporting impressively knocked then Premier League leaders Arsenal out of the Europa League at the last-16 stage.

Ange of interest at 18/1 An interesting name a little further down the betting at 18/1 is Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou. While he distanced himself from his boyhood love of Liverpool earlier in the season, the Reds could be tempted to test the resolve of a man who has taken the Premier League by storm in his first season in north London.