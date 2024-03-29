Next Liverpool manager odds: Ruben Amorim favourite after "agreeing deal"

Sporting boss Rúben Amorim is now heavily odds-on to be the next Liverpool manager after speculation he has agreed to move to Anfield.
According to Sky Germany, the 39-year-old has verbally agreed a three-year contract to succeed Jurgen Klopp - although the two clubs have not reached a compensation figure yet.
Amorim has forged an excellent reputation for attacking football in his short managerial career, and ended Sporting's 19-year wait for a Primeira Liga title in 2021.
Odds correct as 1030 GMT (09/04/24)
Prior to moving to Lisbon he had a successful spell in charge of Braga, so despite having still not reached his 40th birthday, this is Amorim's sixth season as a manager in a top-flight division.
Perhaps his most notable achievement in the eyes of Premier League fans came last season, when Sporting impressively knocked then-leaders Arsenal out of the Europa League at the last-16 stage.
Previous odds-on favourite Xabi Alonso effectively ruled himself out by committing his future to Bayer Leverkusen earlier this month.
Alonso has taken Leverkusen to the verge of a first Bundesliga title, as well as guiding them to the Europa League quarter-finals.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.