Next Liverpool manager odds: Ruben Amorim favourite after "agreeing deal"

Sporting boss Rúben Amorim is now heavily odds-on to be the next Liverpool manager after speculation he has agreed to move to Anfield.

According to Sky Germany, the 39-year-old has verbally agreed a three-year contract to succeed Jurgen Klopp - although the two clubs have not reached a compensation figure yet. Amorim the right man for Reds? Amorim has forged an excellent reputation for attacking football in his short managerial career, and ended Sporting's 19-year wait for a Primeira Liga title in 2021.

Next permanent Liverpool manager (odds via Sky Bet) Rúben Amorim - 1/5

Roberto De Zerbi - 14/1

Julian Nagelsmann - 14/1

Ange Postecoglou - 18/1

Thomas Tuchel - 20/1

Gary O'Neil - 20/1 Odds correct as 1030 GMT (09/04/24)

Prior to moving to Lisbon he had a successful spell in charge of Braga, so despite having still not reached his 40th birthday, this is Amorim's sixth season as a manager in a top-flight division. Perhaps his most notable achievement in the eyes of Premier League fans came last season, when Sporting impressively knocked then-leaders Arsenal out of the Europa League at the last-16 stage.