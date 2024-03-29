Sporting Life
Ruben Amorim

Next Liverpool manager odds: Ruben Amorim favourite after "agreeing deal"

By Joe Townsend
11:04 · TUE April 09, 2024

Sporting boss Rúben Amorim is now heavily odds-on to be the next Liverpool manager after speculation he has agreed to move to Anfield.

According to Sky Germany, the 39-year-old has verbally agreed a three-year contract to succeed Jurgen Klopp - although the two clubs have not reached a compensation figure yet.

Amorim has forged an excellent reputation for attacking football in his short managerial career, and ended Sporting's 19-year wait for a Primeira Liga title in 2021.

Next permanent Liverpool manager (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Rúben Amorim - 1/5
  • Roberto De Zerbi - 14/1
  • Julian Nagelsmann - 14/1
  • Ange Postecoglou - 18/1
  • Thomas Tuchel - 20/1
  • Gary O'Neil - 20/1

Odds correct as 1030 GMT (09/04/24)

Prior to moving to Lisbon he had a successful spell in charge of Braga, so despite having still not reached his 40th birthday, this is Amorim's sixth season as a manager in a top-flight division.

Perhaps his most notable achievement in the eyes of Premier League fans came last season, when Sporting impressively knocked then-leaders Arsenal out of the Europa League at the last-16 stage.

Xabi Alonso

Previous odds-on favourite Xabi Alonso effectively ruled himself out by committing his future to Bayer Leverkusen earlier this month.

Alonso has taken Leverkusen to the verge of a first Bundesliga title, as well as guiding them to the Europa League quarter-finals.

