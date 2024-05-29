Next Leicester manager odds: West Brom boss Carlos Corberan 9/4 favourite to join Leicester

Enzo Maresca looks set to be moving to Chelsea, and current West Brom boss Carlos Corberan is the current market leader to become the new Leicester manager.

Enzo Maresca guided Leicester to a Premier League return as champions of the Sky Bet Championship at the first time of asking. A disciple of Pep Guardiola, the Italian manager's maiden role saw the Foxes finish seven points clear of third playing possession based football. He is increasingly likely to take over at Stamford Bridge, meaning Leicester will be looking for a new manager.

Next permanent Leicester manager (odds via Sky Bet) Carlos Corberan - 9/4

Steve Cooper - 5/2

David Moyes - 5/1

Graham Potter - 5/1

Carlos Cuesta - 10/1

Liam Rosenior - 10/1

Marti Cifuentes - 11/1 Odds correct at 1715 BST (29/05/24)

Current West Brom boss Carlos Corberan is the early favourite to replace him at 9/4. He guided the Baggies to a fifth place finish in the second tier this season before losing out in the play-off semi finals to the eventual winners Southampton. Previously working alongside Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds, Corberan left to take charge at Huddersfield. The Terriers finished third before losing in the play-off final to Nottingham Forest. Former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper is the second favourite, with former West Ham manager David Moyes and former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter at 5/1. Liam Rosenior is 10/1 following his shock dismissal as Hull boss, while current QPR manager, Marti Cifuentes, who kept Rangers in the second tier is 11/1.