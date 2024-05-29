Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racecards IconRacecards
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Carlos Corberan

Next Leicester manager odds: West Brom boss Carlos Corberan 9/4 favourite to join Leicester

By Sporting Life
17:39 · WED May 29, 2024

Enzo Maresca looks set to be moving to Chelsea, and current West Brom boss Carlos Corberan is the current market leader to become the new Leicester manager.

Enzo Maresca guided Leicester to a Premier League return as champions of the Sky Bet Championship at the first time of asking.

A disciple of Pep Guardiola, the Italian manager's maiden role saw the Foxes finish seven points clear of third playing possession based football.

He is increasingly likely to take over at Stamford Bridge, meaning Leicester will be looking for a new manager.

Next permanent Leicester manager (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Carlos Corberan - 9/4
  • Steve Cooper - 5/2
  • David Moyes - 5/1
  • Graham Potter - 5/1
  • Carlos Cuesta - 10/1
  • Liam Rosenior - 10/1
  • Marti Cifuentes - 11/1

Odds correct at 1715 BST (29/05/24)

Current West Brom boss Carlos Corberan is the early favourite to replace him at 9/4.

He guided the Baggies to a fifth place finish in the second tier this season before losing out in the play-off semi finals to the eventual winners Southampton.

Previously working alongside Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds, Corberan left to take charge at Huddersfield. The Terriers finished third before losing in the play-off final to Nottingham Forest.

Former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper is the second favourite, with former West Ham manager David Moyes and former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter at 5/1.

Liam Rosenior is 10/1 following his shock dismissal as Hull boss, while current QPR manager, Marti Cifuentes, who kept Rangers in the second tier is 11/1.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo