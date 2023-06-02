Leeds have announced Sam Allardyce will not be staying on as manager and will leave the club by mutual consent.

Allardyce could not save Leeds from relegation after being appointed in a last-ditch bid to keep them in the Premier League with four games of the season remaining. A club statement read: “Sam joined the Whites for the final four games of the campaign and despite spirited performances against Manchester City and Newcastle United, the objective of staying in the Premier League was not reached.” West Brom boss Carlos Corberan, who was a member of Marcelo Bielsa's coaching staff during his successful spell at Leeds, is the favourite for replace him, while Steven Gerrard has drifted to 4/1 second-favourite.

Leeds manager first day of 23/24 season (via Sky Bet) Carlos Corberan - 3/1

Steven Gerrard - 4/1

Brendan Rodgers - 6/1

Lee Bowyer - 8/1

Regis Le Bris - 12/1

Graham Potter - 18/1

Patrick Vieira - 18/1 Odds correct at 0950 BST (02/06/23)

"An announcement on a new Leeds United head coach will be made in the coming weeks," the statement signed off with. This comes as a time of uncertainty at the West Yorkshire club. Chairman Andrea Radrizzani is buying Italian club Sampdoria, with a takeover by the 49ers Enterprises expected soon. The Athletic reported on Thursday that Radrizzani offered to use the club's Elland Road stadium as security for a £26m bank loan which his company, Aser, and a bidding partner, Gestio Capital, intended to use to complete the Sampdoria purchase. Victor Orta, the club's director of football, departed by mutual consent at the beginning of May, with CEO Angus Kinnear believed to be holding informal talks with potential head coach candidates while takeover talks continue.