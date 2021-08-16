The result means Ipswich have won just two of their last nine matches in all competitions, while they have one victory from four in their most recent League One fixtures.

Ipswich are currently 11th in the table, seven points behind MK Dons - who occupy the final play-off spot - and 11 points behind leaders Rotherham.

Mark Ashton, Ipswich's chief executive, told the club's website: "Firstly, we would like to thank Paul and his team for their efforts in what has been a difficult transition period for everyone.