Paul Cook has been sacked by Ipswich

Next Ipswich manager odds: Paul Cook sacked

By Sporting Life
19:57 · SAT December 04, 2021

Paul Cook has been sacked by Ipswich after nine months in charge following a goalless draw with Barrow in the FA Cup.

The result means Ipswich have won just two of their last nine matches in all competitions, while they have one victory from four in their most recent League One fixtures.

Ipswich are currently 11th in the table, seven points behind MK Dons - who occupy the final play-off spot - and 11 points behind leaders Rotherham.

Mark Ashton, Ipswich's chief executive, told the club's website: "Firstly, we would like to thank Paul and his team for their efforts in what has been a difficult transition period for everyone.

Next Ipswich manager odds (via Sky Bet)

Odds will appear here...

"I know how much Paul wanted to succeed at this club. However, following discussions with the board, we have decided a change is needed for our long-term interests.

"At this moment, there is no one lined up to replace Paul. There will be an extensive search to find the best replacement for the club."

