Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand is the favourite to become the next manager of Everton as pressure continues to mount on Rafa Benitez, who is now 2/5 to be the next Premier League boss sacked.
The Toffees sit 14th in the Premier League standings after 14 games after being 4-1 by rivals Liverpool at Goodison on Wednesday.
As Blues fans made their way out of the ground after Diogo Jota made it four, the visiting Reds supporters entertained themselves with chants of “Rafa’s at the wheel” – a cruel twist on the song they taunted Manchester United fans with during their 5-0 win at Old Trafford in October.
It was Everton's sixth defeat in seven league games and they have won just once in 11 fixtures in all competitions.
Odds correct at 1035 GMT (02/12/21)
Hjulmand finds himself at the top of the market following an impressive spell in charge of the Denmark national team.
Under his guidance, they reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020 - beaten by a penalty in extra-time from hosts England.
He led Nordsjælland to the Danish Superliga title in 2012 and was linked with Belgian club Anderlecht in 2019.
Ex-Tottenham and Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, linked with Goodison in the summer, is at 9/2 while Frank Lampard - out of work since leaving Chelsea in January - is 6/1.
Duncan Ferguson - who would likely take caretaker charge should Benitez leave - is also 6/1.
