Next Everton manager and sack race odds: Rafa Benitez 2/5 for sack, Kasper Hjulmand favourite to replace him

By Sporting Life
10:51 · THU December 02, 2021

Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand is the favourite to become the next manager of Everton as pressure continues to mount on Rafa Benitez, who is now 2/5 to be the next Premier League boss sacked.

The Toffees sit 14th in the Premier League standings after 14 games after being 4-1 by rivals Liverpool at Goodison on Wednesday.

As Blues fans made their way out of the ground after Diogo Jota made it four, the visiting Reds supporters entertained themselves with chants of “Rafa’s at the wheel” – a cruel twist on the song they taunted Manchester United fans with during their 5-0 win at Old Trafford in October.

It was Everton's sixth defeat in seven league games and they have won just once in 11 fixtures in all competitions.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave (via Sky Bet)

  • Rafael Benitez - 2/5
  • Ralph Hasenhuttl - 5/1
  • Claudio Ranieri - 10/1
  • Brendan Rodgers - 12/1
  • Marcelo Bielsa - 16/1
  • Eddie Howe - 25/1
  • No Manager To Leave - 25/1

Odds correct at 1035 GMT (02/12/21)

Who next if Rafa is sacked?

Hjulmand finds himself at the top of the market following an impressive spell in charge of the Denmark national team.

Under his guidance, they reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020 - beaten by a penalty in extra-time from hosts England.

He led Nordsjælland to the Danish Superliga title in 2012 and was linked with Belgian club Anderlecht in 2019.

Ex-Tottenham and Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, linked with Goodison in the summer, is at 9/2 while Frank Lampard - out of work since leaving Chelsea in January - is 6/1.

Duncan Ferguson - who would likely take caretaker charge should Benitez leave - is also 6/1.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

