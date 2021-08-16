The Toffees sit 14th in the Premier League standings after 14 games after being 4-1 by rivals Liverpool at Goodison on Wednesday.

As Blues fans made their way out of the ground after Diogo Jota made it four, the visiting Reds supporters entertained themselves with chants of “Rafa’s at the wheel” – a cruel twist on the song they taunted Manchester United fans with during their 5-0 win at Old Trafford in October.

It was Everton's sixth defeat in seven league games and they have won just once in 11 fixtures in all competitions.