Lee Carsley

Next England manager odds: Lee Carsley huge favourite after Republic of Ireland win

By Joe Townsend
12:08 · MON September 09, 2024

Interim head coach Lee Carsley is now the clear 1/2 favourite to become the next permanent England manager.

Carsley, 50, led his side to an impressive 2-0 win over the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League in Dublin on Saturday, his first match as temporary boss.

The former Ireland midfielder is currently stepping up from his role as coach of England's Under-21s, whom he led to victory at the 2023 European Championship.

His nearest challenger in the market is Newcastle boss Eddie Howe at 5/1.

Most firms have closed the book on who will permanently replace Gareth Southgate, but several of the biggest continue to take bets at between 8/13 and 1/2.

It has seemed increasingly likely Carsley would remain in post for the long-term ever since he was named interim boss for September's Nations League games.

The style in which England swept Ireland aside means that if it is not quite yet an inevitability, it is certainly his job to lose.

