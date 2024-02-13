Next Crystal Palace manager odds: Oliver Glasner short favourite

Roy Hodgson has seen his price slashed in the next Premier League manager to leave market after his side were beaten 3-1 by Chelsea on Monday night.
The result leaves the Eagles 15th in the Premier League table - just five points above the relegation zone ahead of a crucial contest with Everton on Monday.
Palace have won just two of their last 15 games in all competitions, with nine ending in defeat, resulting in Hodgson shortening into 1/10 favourite in the market.
Odds correct at 0925 GMT (15/02/24)
Injuries to key players Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi haven't helped Hodgson's cause, but with Palace facing a critical run of games in their season, the pressure is piling on the 76-year-old.
They face three of the current bottom four across their next four league games, welcoming Burnley and Luton to Selhurst Park.
If Palace do part ways with Hodgson as is becoming increasingly likely, it looks as though it will be former Wolfsburg and Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner replacing him, with the Austrian manager seeing his price tumble into 1/10.
Odds correct at 1510 GMT (13/02/24)
Glasner worked wonders in the Bundesliga, steering Wolfsburg to the Champions League before leading Eintracht Frankfurt to Europa League success, beating Rangers in the final.
He has been out of work since last season, when he left Frankfurt after guiding them to the DFB Pokal final.
Ipswich's Kieran McKenna was the odds-on favourite earlier in the week, with Steve Cooper in the mix too, but both have seen their prices drift.
